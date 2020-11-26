Cathay Pacific Welcomes Policy Address Measures To Boost Long-Term Competitiveness of The Hong Kong Aviation Hub

Cathay Pacific welcomes the Hong Kong SAR Government’s commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s long-term competitiveness as a leading global aviation hub and international logistics centre, as outlined in the 2020 Policy Address given today by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Carrie Lam.

Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said: “We are grateful to the Hong Kong, Guangdong and Central governments for their commitment to the continued development of the Hong Kong aviation hub. We share their confidence that Hong Kong will continue to prosper as the city has an unrivalled position as part of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), a region that presents wonderful opportunity for Hong Kong, and will be the growth engine for the world economy over the coming decades.