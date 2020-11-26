Anandan Arnold named as Jaffna Stallions Chief Executive

The Jaffna Stallions today announced Anandan Arnold has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer.

Born in Jaffna, Arnold is a Senior Partner at BBK Partnership Chartered Accountants in the United Kingdom.

A cricket enthusiast and avid cyclist, he is a member for the ‘Ride for Ceylon’ an annual, four-day 481 km charity bike ride, which commences from the capital Colombo on the south western edge of Sri Lanka and finishes in Manipay in the northern Jaffna Peninsula.

The appointments announced today were in line with the franchises’ long-term objectives to develop the sport in the Jaffna region.

Earlier today, the Jaffna Stallions named Ganeshan Vaheesan as the Team Manager. Vaheesan lived in the UK for over 30 years and returned to Sri Lanka in 2019. He served as the coach for Cambridgeshire junior county squads and lead coach for March Town CC, a premier division cricket club which has a history of over 100 years.

The Jaffna Stallions announced Brindon Bagirathan will lead grassroots initiatives in the franchise as the VP of Cricket Development. His role will help fulfill franchise commitments to develop facilities for cricketers in Jaffna city and surrounding areas. (Colombo Gazette)