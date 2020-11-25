Sirisena believes Easter attacks had a foreign hand

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has told the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday attacks, he believes the incident had foreign assistance.

According to reports, Sirisena has claimed that he believes the attacks were orchastrated by a foreign force.

Sirisena appeared before the Commission today for a second straight day to testify.

The Commission recorded a statement from Sirisena for nearly 7-hours yesterday.

The former President was later issued summons to appear before the PCoI today as well.

Sirisena testified before the PCoI on multiple occasions in October, prior to reporting to the Commission today.

In September, the former President was issued stern warnings by the Commission to refrain from making statements to the media refuting remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commission.

Sirisena was also accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

He is among several politicians and individuals who have been investigated by the PCoI over the Easter Sunday terror attacks. (Colombo Gazette)