Shani Abeysekara tests positive for coronavirus

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Abeysekara has reportedly contracted the virus while in remand custody.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July on charges of fabricating evidence in connection to a case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Gunawardena was arrested over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014.

Abeysekera was accused of staging the incident with the assistance of a Police Sub-Inspector in order to frame former DIG Gunawardena.

The Police SI attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station was arrested in August after recording a statement with the CCD over the case. (Colombo Gazette)