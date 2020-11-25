Rishad Bathiudeen released on bail

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was released on bail by the Fort Magistrate today.

Bathiudeen was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department on the 19th of October.

He was accused of violating the Presidential Elections Act by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport internally displaced persons from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had issued orders to the Police to obtain a warrant from court and arrest Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)