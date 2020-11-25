RDA official interdicted for assaulting female employee

A Road Development Authority (RDA) official has been interdicted for assaulting a female employee, Parliament was informed today.

State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure, Nimal Lanza said that the Government condemned the incident.

He said that the officer is the Chief Engineer attached to the Udugampola Engineers Office of the Western Province Road Development Authority (RDA).

Lanza said that an investigation is underway over the incident and that the Police have also arrested the officer.

The Opposition had yesterday called for an investigation after a video which went viral showed a Government official assaulting a female employee in the office.

The female employee is heard saying she has been under stress working with the official.

During a heated exchange of words the official assaulted the female employee.

The entire incident was recorded on the phone of the female employee.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tweeted saying the incident is a horrendous criminal act and should be deplored and vehemently condemned by all.

“I strongly urge the Government to take prompt and stringent punitive measures against the perpetrator of this act,” he said.

Premadasa also said that legislation which severely punishes such acts must be strengthened and women’s rights and welfare at the work place has to be better protected. (Colombo Gazette)