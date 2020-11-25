Raviraj’s wife appeals to President 

The wife of slain Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj has appealed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take courageous steps forward which will lead to reconciliation and eventually result in the prosperity of the whole nation.

In an open letter to the President, Sasikala Raviraj said that the end of the war has paved the way for both parties to learn several bitter lessons through their experiences.

However, she said it is disheartening to see the same group of people still suffering.

“I believe that forcibly preventing those who have been longing for justice, from remembering their beloved sons, daughters, brothers and sisters is like rubbing salt to a wound. We love the Sinhalese and we do not have any desire or intention to deliberately harm them. Moreover, neither is there any malice in our hearts against them, nor do we wish to instigate or infuriate them in any way,” she said.

Sasikala Raviraj said that reconciliation among nationalities is essential if the country wants to develop economically.

“Using force or trying to keep our people under control much against their wish, will not lead to the much talked about reconciliation. I fervently hope that you would take a courageous step forward which will lead to reconciliation finally resulting in the prosperity of the whole nation As a person who has earned the good will of the majority in the country, please be kind enough to consider our request favorably and grant us permission to remember our brothers and sisters who had lost their precious lives in the war, without any hindrance,” she said.

She says such a move will be a turning point in winning the hearts of the Sri Lankan Tamils. (Colombo Gazette)