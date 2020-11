Number of areas in Kalutara and Kandy isolated

A number of areas in the Kalutara and Kandy Districts had been declared as isolated areas with immediate effect.

Accordingly the Atalugama East Grama Niladari Division, Epitamulla Grama Niladari Division and Kolamediriya Grama Niladari Division in Bandaragama in the Kalutara District have been isolated.

The Bulugahatenna Grama Niladari Division and the Thelambugahawatta Grama Niladari Division in Alawathugoda in the Kandy District have also been isolated.

Meanwhile, the Government said that the isolation status on the Kirimanthudawa Grama Niladari Division in Bandaragama has been lifted. (Colombo Gazette)