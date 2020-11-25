India’s Finance Minister to speak at Sri Lanka’s economic summit

Sri Lanka’s foremost economic summit will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on the 1st of December 2020.

The Summit is themed “Roadmap for Take-off: Driving a People Centric Economic Revival”. The President will also deliver the inaugural address.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, will launch the second phase of the summit on the 2nd of December 2020 and participate in the VVIP session focused on “Empowering Take-off: Efficient Government and Progressive State Enterprises.

The Inaugural session on the 1st of December, commencing at 8.30am will feature addresses by Keynote speaker Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Republic of India and Guest of Honour Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Money and Capital market and State Enterprise Reforms.

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya – Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will deliver the welcome address.

The flagship summit will be held on a virtual format in compliance with health guidelines and will bring together key policymakers, business leaders as well as the input of top international thought leaders will come together to identify the steps in developing the pathway towards the accelerated and people centric revival of the country’s economy.