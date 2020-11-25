Government defends Sinharaja forest road project

The Government today defended the Sinharaja forest road project saying it is not a new road but an existing one which has now been developed.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today, Minister Johnston Fernando said that the road project has not had any impact on the environment.

“Not a single tree has been cut when developing the road,” he said.

The Minister said that baseless allegations are being made with regards to the project.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva questioned the Government on the environmental assessment carried out before going ahead with the project.

Fernando advised Dr. Harsha de Silva to visit the site and see for himself if there is any damage to the environment.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had in August, suspended the road development work in Sinharaja.

The directive was issued after a complaint was filed by the Centre for Environmental and Nature Studies of Sri Lanka (CENS) in this regard.

The project however later resumed after being cleared by the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)