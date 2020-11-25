First DoubleTree by Hilton Resort opens in Weerawila

Hilton announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort, a new three-story, 78-room modern resort in Weerawila, Sri Lanka.

The newly-built resort is owned by KDU Adventures (Private) Limited and joins Hilton Colombo and Hilton Colombo Residences as the third hotel to be managed by Hilton in the country.

Located amongst lush bird sanctuaries and in the midst of three of Asia’s most visited wildlife parks, the resort is set apart by an exquisite ballroom, nature-inspired meeting spaces, stunning restaurants and bars, which makes DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort a natural choice for business and leisure travelers alike.

“We are thrilled to launch our first DoubleTree by Hilton resort in Sri Lanka with the opening of this stunning property which joins our Hilton portfolio in the country. The unique features of the resort, coupled with its location in the heart of Weerawila, makes it a prime choice for domestic and international travelers alike. I am confident DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort will be top of mind for those who are looking for an idyllic getaway while seeking the comfort of a well-recognized hotel brand that consistently delivers service that is authentic, reliable and straight from the heart,” said Paul Hutton, Vice President Operations South East Asia for Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is located 25 kilometers from Mattala Rajapakse International Airport – a convenient 28-minute drive away – and just over a half hour drive from Hambantota Port district, an up and coming commercial zone in the south of the country. The resort is also uniquely situated within the Weerawila Bird Sanctuary which is home to over 400 species of birds and just minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as Kataragama Sacred City, Bundala and Yala National Parks.

“DoubleTree by Hilton is one of our fastest growing brands with a presence of more than 600 upscale hotels across 47 countries. Over the past decade, the brand has experienced exponential growth, close to quadrupling in size to accommodate the world’s thriving economic and business centers and growing tourism industries,” said Shawn McAteer, global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We are delighted to welcome this great new addition to our portfolio which is ideal for travelers seeking an unrivaled retreat underscored by superior service and hospitality.”

EXCEPTIONAL DINING

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort offers exceptional dining experiences through its two restaurants and three bars featuring panoramic views of the tranquil Lake Weerawila along with diverse menus.

Guests can savor a wide variety of cuisines made from local and seasonal produce at Spoonbill, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, tea lounge and barbeque grill. The restaurant serves a creative blend of international and continental specialities and features an extensive list of international wines to complement the meal.

Guests can also dine at Redshank, located on the rooftop, overlooking the serene Lake Weerawila, which offers a wide selection of seafood, from Sri Lanka’s famed crabs, shrimps, and lobsters to the freshest “catch of the day”.

The resort also features three stunning bars to choose from. Guests can enjoy a round of eight ball pool at Turnstone, the resort’s main bar which offers plush, cosy indoor and outdoor seating; raise a glass after a long day of travel at Hornbill, the resort’s enchanting pool bar and lounge, or sip on a signature cocktail and enjoy the view from Nightjar, the resort’s rooftop bar.

THOUGHTFUL / SOPHISTICATED AMENITIES

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort’s 78 Digital Key-enabled, spacious guest rooms are equipped with a 49” HDTV with entertainment hub, Wi-Fi, king or twin bedding, terrace or balcony, rain shower and Crabtree and Evelyn amenities. Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have a variety of options, including a 24-hour fitness center with 3600 views outfitted with the latest Precor® equipment and free weights, a spectacular 75-meter-long outdoor swimming pool, Yoga Terrace, rooftop Wellness Spa, Karaoke Lounge and Tea Jar by the Lake.

MODERN SPACES & SMART MEETINGS

Featuring over 10,000 square feet of meeting space, DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is an ideal venue for weddings, business meetings and other social gatherings. The stunning pillar-less Grand Ballroom, measuring 7,788 square feet, can accommodate up to 600 guests in a wedding setting. The ballroom and the Weaver Meeting room are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, as well as floor to ceiling windows that overlook tranquil Lake Weerawila.

In addition to the above highlights and as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to help guests enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The new standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options. A full list can be accessed at www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/.

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties in 118 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free Standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its 118 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points. Members can redeem their Points for free nights, premium merchandise and items on Amazon Shop with Points, and make charitable contributions. The program is free to join, and travelers may enroll online by visiting www.hiltonhonors.com.

Learn more about Hilton Honors at newsroom.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 3,000 Hilton Honors Points – for bookings from December 15, 2020 March to 15, 2021, when booking directly with Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is located at Weerawila Watta, Weerawila, 82632, Sri Lanka.