Families of coronavirus victims must pay for coffins

Families of coronavirus victims must pay for the coffins, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi informed Parliament today.

She said that the normal procedure is that families of the victims can pick their own coffins and must pay for it.

However, she said that if a family faces any difficulty the Government will look for a sponsor.

The Minister said this in response to a question raised in Parliament today.

She also said that a full investigation is underway to detect the main source behind the Brandix Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster. (Colombo Gazette)