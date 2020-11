The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 96 today, the Government Information Department said.

Two more deaths were reported this evening, one from Colombo and the other from Pannipitiya.

One patient is a 45-year-old woman from Colombo 12.

She died at the Colombo National Hospital from high blood pressure and the coronavirus.

The second victim is an 80-year-old man from Pannipitiya who died while receiving treatment in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)