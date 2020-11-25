Colombo still high risk area with another 259 infected

Colombo still remains a high risk area for the coronavirus with another 259 people infected.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that of the 458 coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (Tuesday) 259 are from the Colombo District, 78 from the Kalutara District and 23 from the Gampaha District.

As of yesterday, a total of 20,965 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka since January this year.

Of the 20,965 people, 14,961 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital while 5,910 people are still in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda clusters reached 17,432 today (Wednesday).

Of the 17,432 people, 11,156 people have recovered and have been sent home.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that a total of 7.467 PCR tests were carried out in Sri Lanka yesterday (Tuesday). (Colombo Gazette)