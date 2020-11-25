Case filed against Port City project dismissed

A case filed against the Colombo Port City project was dismissed by the Court of Appeal today.

In its petition, the Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ) cited the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Director General of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource, the Central Environmental Authority, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company and the Attorney General as respondents.

The petitioner said a sea area of 575 acres opposite the Galle Face Green was being reclaimed by the Chinese Harbor Engineering Company for the Port City Project.

It said the Director General of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource had issued a no-objection letter to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority in relation to the so called Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report in September 2014 while the second respondent has issued the final approval for the so-called EIA study pertaining to the project and they have approved the so-called Environmental Management plan submitted by the Chinese Company.

The China funded project came under strong criticism when the former Government was in office and work on it had been suspended for a short period soon after Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe took office in 2015.

In December last year the Colombo Port City was formally declared as a part of Sri Lanka.

The 269 hectare reclaimed land at Galle Face was later opened for investments. (Colombo Gazette)