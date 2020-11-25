Bail application submitted by former Presidential Chief of Staff rejected

A bail application submitted by lawyers appearing on behalf of former Presidential Chief of Staff Dr. I.H.K Mahanama has been rejected.

Mahanama sought bail on the basis that there are a number of coronavirus patients at the Welikada Prison where he is being held.

However a Trial-at-Bar rejected the bail application.

Mahanama was arrested by Bribery Commission officers for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory in May 2018. (Colombo Gazette)