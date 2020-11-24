Summons issued on President in Lalith, Kugan case quashed

The summons issued on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the disappearance of human rights and political activists Lalith Kumar Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan has been quashed.

The Court of Appeal quashed the order issued by the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

In September last year an interim injunction had been issued against summoning former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the disappearance of Lalith Kumar Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan.

The interim injunction was issued to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court by the Court of Appeal.

Rajapaksa was scheduled to appear at the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court last year in a Habeas Corpus inquiry into the disappearance of the two activists.

They had been reported missing in December 2011 when Rajapaksa was the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence. (Colombo Gazette)