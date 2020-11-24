Storm surge warning issued for sea areas between Mannar and Batticaloa

A storm surge warning has been issued for sea areas between Mannar and Batticaloa.

The Department of Meteorology said that there is a possibility that a storm surge will occur off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankesanthurai and Trincomalee.

Waves as high as 2.0-3.0 meters are likely to be experienced in these areas during the next few days.

The storm surge will be caused by Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR” which was today located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, 290km to the east of the Kankasanthurai coast.

In a weather update issued at 4.30pm this evening (Tuesday) the Department of Meteorology said that the storm is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Tamil-Nadu coast, during next 36 hours.

Under the influence of the storm, showers or thundershowers and a sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speeds of up to (80-100)kmph is expected over the Eastern and Northern, deep and shallow sea areas.

Wind speeds could increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)