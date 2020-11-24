Sri Lanka and China discuss consolidating bilateral relations

Sri Lanka and China have had talks on consolidating bilateral relations between both countries.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage together with Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Luo Zhaohui, chaired the 11th session of the diplomatic consultations between Sri Lanka and China virtually, the Foreign Ministry said today.

While expressing satisfaction at the ongoing multifaceted partnership between Sri Lanka and China, both sides held extensive discussions on strengthening high level exchanges, fight against COVID-19, economic recovery efforts, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation on international and regional issues.

The two countries agreed to expedite the implementation of the ongoing development cooperation projects, increase trade and investment with a special focus on poverty alleviation and uplifting the livelihoods of the people.

The two sides also identified new avenues for mutual cooperation to further elevate the Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Sri Lanka and China.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, the Embassy of China in Colombo and senior officials from the two Foreign Ministries joined the virtual meeting. (Colombo Gazette)