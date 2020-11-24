Situation to be evaluated before Ordinary Level Examination

The situation in the country will be evaluated before the Ordinary Level Examination in January.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the situation is changing rapidly and the authorities need to provide answers and solutions on an urgent basis.

He said that the situation will be evaluated from time to time and appropriate steps will be taken accordingly.

The Minister said that the authorities will monitor the developments ahead of the Ordinary Level examination and ensure the students are not pushed into a difficult situation.

“We will make sure the students have a reasonable and fair examination,” he said.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was speaking at a special virtual media briefing held today.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 is be held as scheduled from 18–28 January 2021.

Concerns have been raised if the students have had enough time to prepare for the examination as a result of the coronavirus.

However, the Education Ministry asserted that teachers have certified that they have covered the syllabus with the students and so the examination can go ahead as scheduled. (Colombo Gazette)