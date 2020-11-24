Sirisena testifies before Easter attacks commission

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Sirisena testified before the PCoI on multiple occasions in October, prior to reporting to the Commission today.

In September, the former President was issued stern warnings by the Commission to refrain from making statements to media refuting remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commission.

Sirisena was also accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

He is among several politicians and individuals who have been investigated by the PCoI over the Easter Sunday terror attacks. (Colombo Gazette)