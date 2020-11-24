Probe sought after video shows official assaulting female employee

An investigation has been sought after a video which went viral today showed a Government official assaulting a female employee in the office.

The official is believed to be employed at the Road Development Authority (RDA).

The female employee is heard saying she has been under stress working with the official.

During a heated exchange of words the official assaults the female employee.

The entire incident was recorded on the phone of the female employee.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tweeted saying the incident is a horrendous criminal act and should be deplored and vehemently condemned by all.

“I strongly urge the Government to take prompt and stringent punitive measures against the perpetrator of this act,” he said.

Premadasa also said that legislation which severely punishes such acts must be strengthened and women’s rights and welfare at the work place has to be better protected. (Colombo Gazette)