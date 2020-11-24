Police seize 372 fake 100 US Dollar notes in Kantale

The Police have seized 372 fake 100 US Dollar notes in Kantale and arrested two suspects.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 341 US Dollar notes were seized from one suspect while 31 notes were seized from the other.

He said that one suspect is a resident of Bandarawela and the other a resident of Ibbagamuwa.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations are underway to identify others linked to the racket.

He said that the investigators are also in the process of identifying the equipment used to print the fake notes. (Colombo Gazette)