Pillayan granted bail in Pararajasingham murder case

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathirai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan was today granted bail in the case over the murder of former Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham, Pillayan’s spokesman told Colombo Gazette.

Chandrakanthan was granted bail when the case was heard by the Batticaloa High Court today.

Pararajasingham was shot dead in December 2005 at St. Mary’s co-cathedral church in the Batticaloa town while attending Christmas prayers.

The MP’s wife, Mrs. Sugunam Pararajasingham sustained serious injuries in the gunfire while several others were also injured.

Pillayan was part of the Karuna Amman led Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) at the time Pararajasingham was killed.

He is currently a Member of Parliament and had been promised a Ministerial post as well. (Colombo Gazette)