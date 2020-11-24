Nomination of two businessmen to Public Service Commission questioned

The nomination of two businessmen to the Public Services Commission was questioned in Parliament today.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara said that the appointment of some businessmen to the Public Service Commission will have a negative impact on public service.

It has been reported that the names of businessmen Dian Gomes and Dilith Jayaweera have been proposed to be appointed to the Public Service Commission.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena however said that the matter is not something that can be discussed in Parliament.

He said that the appointment is in the hands of the President and Parliament cannot interfere.

Nanayakkara said that Parliament should have the right to discuss the appointments of officials to public service.

However the Speaker refused to consider the matter. (Colombo Gazette)