More people detained for violating quarantine laws

Over 60 individuals were arrested during the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today on charges of violating quarantine regulations.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 62 suspects were arrested for failing to wear face masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places.

The suspects were arrested from various parts of the country, including areas under isolation and those not declared as isolated areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 527 suspects have been arrested to date since 31st October on charges of failing to wear face masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Legal action will be initiated under the Quarantine Act against all suspects arrested for violating quarantine regulations, he said.

The Police spokesman further requested people in both isolated and non-isolated areas to strictly adhere to quarantine laws, and to continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public places.

As of this morning, 18 Police areas in the Colombo and Gampaha districts are still under lockdown or isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak reported in October. (Colombo Gazette)