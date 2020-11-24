Diana appeals to make sanitary napkins essential item

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Diana Gamage today appealed to the Government to make sanitary napkins an essential item.

Speaking in Parliament today during the 2021 Budget, Diana Gamage said that 52 percent of the population in Sri Lanka are women.

She noted that the 15% tax imposed on sanitary napkins is having a serious impact on women in the country.

“I appeal to the President and Prime Minister to make this an essential item,” she said.

Gamage said that some girls refuse to attend school during menstruation as they cannot afford sanitary napkins.

She said that this is a health issue and needs to be addressed by the Government.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna accused the Government of enforcing a “menses tax”.

She agreed that the tax must be removed and added that sanitary napkins must be given free to women of low income families. (Colombo Gazette)