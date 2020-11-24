Concerns raised in Parliament over treatment of people is isolated areas

Concerns were raised in Parliament today over the treatment of people is isolated areas.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the assistance provided by the Government is not sufficient while some people have not received any assistance.

He said that recent protests by residents of some housing schemes in Colombo shows the extent to what these people are suffering.

Premadasa said that the income of some of these people has become very unstable.

The Opposition Leader asked the Government to brief Parliament on the assistance provided so far and also what steps will be taken in future in this regard.

He also urged the Government to increase the financial assistance offered to the families from the current Rs. 5000 to Rs. 20,000.

State Minister of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self Employment and Business Development Shehan Semasinghe said that the Government will submit a full response to the questions raised by Premadasa on Friday.

He also urged the opposition not to politicise the whole issue and assured that steps will be taken to address all the concerns raised by the public.

Semasinghe accused the opposition of instigating protests is isolated areas. (Colombo Gazette)