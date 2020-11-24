Clarivate Recognizes Most Influential Innovators at South and South East Asia Innovation Forum

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, unveiled the recipients of the annual South and South East Asia Innovation Awards at the Innovation Forum held on November 18 and 19. The Innovation Forum brought together leaders from academic, government and industry sectors across the region to share best practices and transformational initiatives that accelerate the pace of innovation.

The awards are based on an analysis of patent volume, citation volume, patent success and the level of globalization, using patent data from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI). This year, 235 organizations from academia, government and the corporate sector were identified as the top innovators in South and South East Asia. The top 28 received the Innovation Award:  

Innovation Awards 2020 Recipients (listed in alphabetical country order within each category)

Academic Institutions
Country Organization
Brunei  University of Brunei Darussalam
India Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indonesia  Diponegoro University
Malaysia  National University of Malaysia
Philippines Cebu Technological University
Singapore National University of Singapore
Vietnam Hanoi University of Science and Technology
  Government Research Organizations
Country Organization
India Council of Scientific and Industrial Research
Indonesia Indonesian Institute of Sciences
Malaysia Malaysian Palm Oil Board
Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Vietnam Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology
 Corporations  
Country Organization  
Indonesia PT Pertamina  
Malaysia Petronas  
Singapore Sivantos Group  
Sri Lanka MAS Holdings  
Thailand Siam Cement Group  
Vietnam Viettel Group  
India Organization  
Agri-Business UPL Limited  
Automotive Mahindra & Mahindra Limited  
Chemicals & Energy Indian Oil Corporation Limited  
Consumer Goods ITC Limited  
Heavy Industries Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited  
Information Technology & Services Wipro Limited  
Pharmaceuticals Suven Life Sciences Limited  
Textiles & Apparel Welspun Group  
Emerging Corporations  
Country Organization  
India ANI Technologies Private Limited  
Singapore KaHa Private Limited  

 

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, “We are pleased to once again provide a platform for regional leaders and experts across the innovation lifecycle to explore and exchange ideas, foster collaboration and drive research excellence. At Clarivate, we are committed to improving the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. Bringing together innovators from academia, government and industry will ensure that the spirit of innovation continues to thrive and deliver positive technological, social and economic impact.”

At the virtual two-day event, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog opened with an inaugural address about innovation in the digital age and said: “India is aiming to increase its current R&D expenditure substantially through scale-up innovation-led entrepreneurship in various sectors such as food, energy water and national security. To promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, NITI Aayog has come up with India Innovation Index which is a tool to rank states for innovation and it also measures the result of innovation practices.” He also talked about Indian government policy initiatives that have resulted in strict IPR rights, patent filings and contract enforcement which are boosting confidence amongst the innovators and helping them in commercializing their technologies.

Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, highlighted in his speech that this pandemic has led to accelerated innovation and that industry-academic partnerships can be the key to bringing innovations to market quickly, citing the example of India’s first CRISPR COVID-19 test, developed by CSIR-IGIB, a worthy example of home-grown innovation approved for use in India.

Other distinguished speakers included renowned experts from Amity University, APEC Life Sciences Innovation Forum, A*STAR Singapore,  Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Duopharma Biotech Bhd, Food Innopolis, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Inttl Advocare, Invest India, K&S Partners, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, MAS Holdings, Premas Biotech and National University of Malaysia.

The criteria used to identify the top South and South East Asian innovators closely mirrors that of the annual Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators from Clarivate which celebrates the world’s most successful organizations in research and development.

