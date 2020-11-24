Another 35 prisoners test positive for coronavirus

Another 35 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 today, the Prisons Department said.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that all infected inmates were detected from the Welikada prison in Colombo.

A total of 719 inmates from prisons across the country have so far contracted the coronavirus, he said.

Upuldeniya further said that only one prisoner, an 82-year-old man from the Mahara prison, is reported to have died due to the virus as yet.

Inmates from the Welikada, Boossa, Bogambara, and Kuruwita prisons are among those detected to have contracted the coronavirus so far from the prison cluster. (Colombo Gazette)