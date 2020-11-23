Student injured after being shot at using air rifle

A 17-year-old student has been hospitalized after being shot by a 46-year-old doctor in Pannipitiya.

The Police said that the suspect had shot the teenager who was playing cricket at the Eruvvila Dharmapala Vidyalaya’s playground last afternoon.

The boy is said to have entered the man’s premises to collect a tennis ball that had fallen inside during which an argument had erupted.

The suspect, a resident of Pannipitiya, had then shot the boy with an air rifle. The injured boy was admitted to the hospital following the shootout.

The Maharagama Police arrested the suspect along with the air rifle, while he will be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)