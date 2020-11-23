Ranil Wickremesinghe turns down request to enter Parliament

By Easwaran Rutnam

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has turned down a request to enter Parliament.

A number of UNP members made the request to Wickremesinghe at a meeting today.

Wickremesinghe was requested to enter Parliament through the only National List seat of the UNP.

However, Wickremesinghe had turned down the request and proposed that a young UNP member be given the opportunity, UNP sources told Colombo Gazette.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene had said yesterday that despite some opposition, there are those who feel Wickremesinghe is the best choice.

He said that the public have understood that to develop the country and improve the economy the talent and knowledge of Wickremesinghe is required.

Wickremesinghe lost his seat in Parliament at the last Parliamentary election.

At the UNP Working Committee meeting in September Ruwan Wijewardene was elected as the new Deputy Leader of the UNP.

It was also decided that Ranil Wickramasinghe will remain as leader of the United National Party till January 2021. (Colombo Gazette)