Over 320 Sri Lankans return from overseas

Over 320 Sri Lankans, including migrant workers who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic, arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that twenty-five Sri Lankans arrived from Doha in Qatar and two from Japan.

A total of 295 Sri Lankan migrant workers who were stranded in Kuwait were repatriated via a special flight today.

This is the fourth repatriation flight to be operated by the Foreign Ministry since resuming the repatriation process from last week.

Nearly 290 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (18), 100 from Italy on Friday (20), and over 290 from Qatar on Saturday (21).

All 322 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas were subjected to PCR tests at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and have been transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said that 4,501 persons are undergoing the mandatory quarantine process at 42 quarantine centres across the country as of this morning. (Colombo Gazette)