Modi congratulates Gotabaya and offers support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka on the first anniversary of assumption of Office.

The Prime Minister noted that the India Sri Lanka relationship had expanded into new areas and was strengthened in the past one year.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the strong collaboration between the two countries in the midst of challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic symbolized the friendly ties between the two peoples.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to support Sri Lanka’s fight against the COVID 19 pandemic as well as in Sri Lanka’s development priorities. He also expressed confidence that under the decisive leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa full potential of the bilateral relationship will be realized.

Prime Minister Modi wished the President success in the tenure ahead and looked forward to continued close cooperation.

The congratulatory letter is in continuation of regular interactions between India and Sri Lanka at the leadership level which has resulted into significant strides in the field of development cooperation, trade and economic ties, people to people contacts despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)