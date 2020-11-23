Ice Bucket Challenge activist dies aged 37

Patrick Quinn, one of the men who helped drive the wildly popular Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, has died aged 37.
Quinn, a New Yorker, was diagnosed with the incurable neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.
He died on Sunday morning, his supporters wrote on his official Facebook page. “He was a blessing to us all in so many ways,” they said.
The viral campaign has raised $220m (£163m) for ALS research.
The Ice Bucket Challenge did not begin with Quinn, but he and his family and friends helped it become a global social media phenomenon in the summer of 2014.
To complete the challenge, people would dump a bucket of ice water over their heads and post the video to social media, challenging others to do the same or make a donation to ALS research. Often, people did both.
The challenge drew high-profile participants like former President George W Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and President Donald Trump.
Last year, Pete Frates – the former college baseball star who was another key figure in the campaign – died aged 34. (Courtesy BBC)