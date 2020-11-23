Hirdaramani Eheliyagoda factory closed after employees contract virus

Six employees of the Hirdaramani Knit factory in Eheliyagoda (HKEH) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, the Hirdaramani management said they are currently in stable condition and are following the required Ministry of Health procedures for quarantine and treatment.

The six patients were detected on Saturday (21) following private PCR testing conducted across all Hirdaramani facilities in the country.

The management said as a precautionary measure, the entire facility will be disinfected and all factory employees, and those in the Group who have recently visited the facility, have been requested to self-isolate while the management conducts further PCR tests.

The company is working with the relevant authorities to contact trace, arrange additional tests as required and determine the next steps before resuming operations.

The management further said that the factory in Eheliyagoda will remain closed during this interim period.

“Since the beginning of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our dedicated health and safety teams have been working with the Government and Public Health authorities to maintain stringent screening processes to ensure the safety of all our employees,” the statement further said.

The Hirdaramani management added that it prioritizes the health and safety of all associates and will provide maximum support to all those affected by the current situation, while ensuring that any impact on other employees and communities is minimized and contained. (Colombo Gazette)