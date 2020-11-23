Harin blames Maithripala for failure of Google Loon project

Former Minister Harin Fernando today blamed former President Maithripala Sirisena for the failure of the Google Loon project in Sir Lanka.

Fernando, who prior to the current Government taking office, was Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Minister, told Parliament that the project, which was under the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), could have taken internet coverage in Sri Lanka to the next level.

However, he said that then President Maithripala Sirisena blocked the progress of the project by appointing his brother as the head of Sri Lanka Telecom.

He said that in a coronavirus environment the Google Loon project could have helped promote the ‘work from home’ concept.

The former Minister said that the then Sri Lanka Government did not spend a cent for the Google Loon project.

He said that even Google had said that the project was successful but the project did not get the support it needed locally at the time. (Colombo Gazette)