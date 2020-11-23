Government not prepared to enforce complete lockdown in Colombo

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government is not prepared to enforce a complete lockdown in Colombo.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena told the Colombo Gazette that enforcing a complete lockdown in Colombo will have a serious impact on the economy.

As a result he said the authorities are not prepared to enforce a complete lockdown but instead control the situation by isolating only selected areas.

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake had recently proposed that the borders around Colombo be temporarily shut to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Senanayake had said that if the city is not brought under strict control the spread of the coronavirus cannot be contained.

She proposed a 14-21 day lockdown in Colombo to prevent the virus from spreading outside the city.

Senanayake said that no one should be allowed to enter or leave Colombo during this period.

Colombo continues to be a hot spot for the coronavirus with a large number of infected persons being detected. (Colombo Gazette)