Coronavirus related deaths in Sri Lanka reaches 90

The coronavirus related deaths in Sri Lanka reached 90 this evening, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that three new deaths were confirmed today.

Of the three deaths, one was an 86-year-old woman from Heiyanthuduwa. She died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The second victim is a 60-year-old man from Colombo 15. He was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital but was later transferred to the Homagama hospital after contracting the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The third victim is a 60-year-old woman from Colombo 14. She was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after suffering from an illness and died while receiving treatment in hospital. A PCR test confirmed she had contracted the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)