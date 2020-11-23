Coronavirus patients detected in Kandy District

Over twenty-five (25) COVID- 19 patients were detected in the Kandy district within the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that they were among 400 patients detected as of this morning.

From the 400 patients, 391 were from three districts, while nine were Sri Lankans who returned from overseas.

The NOCPC said that among the locally detected patients, 27 were detected form the Kandy district, 121 from Colombo district, and 112 from the Gampaha district.

A total of 16, 639 Covid patients have been detected linked to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda clusters.

The NOCPC said that 3,059 patients were detected from the Minuwangoda cluster and 13,580 from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka stands at 20,170 as of today, with 14,068 recoveries and 6,015 under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has recorded 87 Covid –related deaths so far.

Sri Lanka has recorded 74 Covid-related deaths since the recent outbreak was reported from Minuwangoda in October. (Colombo Gazette)