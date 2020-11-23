Another patient attempts to escape from IDH

Another patient had attempted to escape from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (IGP) Ajith Rohana said that the patient had attempted to escape last evening but was arrested.

The Police spokesman said that the patient is a 22-year-old resident of Dematagoda.

According to the Police, the youth is a drug addict and has now been placed under protective care.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there were a number of incidents where coronavirus patients escaped or attempted to escape from hospital.

The Police had recently arrested patients who escaped or attempted to escape from the Ragama, Salawa and IDH hospitals.

He claims most of those who attempted to escape were drug addicts.

Just last week a coronavirus patient escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital but was later found.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a new system will now be enforced to deal with drug addicts admitted to hospital for the coronavirus in order to ensure they do not escape. (Colombo Gazette)