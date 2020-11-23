Akila offers to resign as UNP General Secretary

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today offered to resign from his post.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene told Colombo Gazette that a meeting was held today to discuss the restructuring of the party.

During the discussion, former Parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had proposed to resign from his post as the General Secretary of the UNP. He had offered to step down with an intention of making way for other members.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said however, Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had not accepted former MP Kariyawasam’s proposal.

The UNP Leader had instead advised Kariyawasam to remain as the General Secretary until the party is restructured, Wijewardene added. (Colombo Gazette)