Wanathamulla in Borella and Wekanda in Slave Island to remain closed

Wanathamulla in Borella and Wekanda in Slave Island will remain closed even after the isolation status in the rest of Borella and Slave Island is lifted tomorrow (Monday).

Police media spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that residents of Wanathamulla and Wekanda will not be allowed to leave the areas.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said earlier that the isolation status imposed in Borella, Wellampitiya, Colombo Fort, and Slave Island in the Colombo District will be lifted tomorrow.

He also said that the isolation status in Ja-Ela and Kadawatha in the Gampaha District will be lifted tomorrow.

The isolation status will be filed at 5am tomorrow in these areas. (Colombo Gazette)