Sri Lankan agency wins Top Prize at Indie Awards 2020 in London

In their winning work, Sri Lankan based independent agency Triad, have shown sensitivity and understanding of a complex issue. In addition, they have proved that bravery and creativity, rather than a large budget can inspire true behavioral change.

At The Indie Awards today, the agency was presented with both a Gold Award in the Public Good category and, also won the overall Best-in-Show Award for its work “Inherit his name- Inherit his way”, for their client the National Muslim Collective. The campaign addressed the issue of water usage during the important Muslim ritual of ablution before payer, and was highly commended by The Indie Awards judges.

“The judging panel were unanimous in noting the merits of the Best-in-Show winner. The judges loved this entry for its unique and bold approach to a very sensitive subject matter. The entry showed true insight into the rituals, behaviors and beliefs of the audience,” said, Lisa Morgan, Managing Director, Generation Media, Chair of The Indie Awards Judges 2020.

Julian Boulding, President of thenetworkone and Founder of The Indie Awards commented, “Congratulations to Triad. Their win is a testament to the incredible creativity and in-depth local understanding that can be found within independent agencies. Triad have proved that well executed, greats idea can cut-through and inspire real change – not just large budgets.”

Speaking on the win, Triad Chief Operating Officer Shane Wilson said “We are proud to have been awarded these accolades which is a testament to our continuous dedication and hard work to produce strong results that tackle real life issues while inspiring change. This will not be possible without our passionate team of young trendsetters who continue to produce extraordinary and effective work, enabling us to continuously achieve recognition on an international level. I would also like to extend my thanks to Sheik Muiz Buhari, for helping us immensely in our journey to successfully execute our work for the campaign.”

Triad continues to dominate industries across their group of well-established companies, setting a benchmark for excellence, showing the world what the global local is truly capable of.

Addressing the achievement, Triad CEO Sarva Ameresekere said “As we continue to enjoy a dominant presence in Sri Lanka, our focus over the last couple of years has been to extend that to a global level. I am proud to say that this achievement is a significant milestone in that journey.”

Sri Lanka was awarded top honours with the only Gold in the “Public Good” category and subsequently adjudged “Best of Show” among work submitted from USA, UK, India, Russia, Germany, South Africa, UAE, Finland, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary and Chile.

To see Triad’s award winning work, and that of all the other winners please visit: https://www.indieawards.global/winners