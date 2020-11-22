Sri Lanka Cricket to adopt Zero tolerance against corruption at the LPL

The Lanka Premier League 2020 will have all the necessary measures in place to protect the absolute integrity of the tournament and will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Anti-Corruption Unit (SLC ACU) in collaboration with the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ICC ACU) is administering the anti-corruption initiatives at the Lanka Premier League 2020, and relevant officials will be present and vigilant at every match, event and, official functions throughout the tournament at the Venue and the Hotel.

Whilst, the participants, (Players and officials) of the league are obliged to report any corrupt approaches, as and when it happens to the Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs) appointed for the LPL, and such reports will be dealt with strict confidentiality by the Anti-Corruption Unit in place.

The SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units will maintain a 24×7 hotline during the entire period of the tournament to receive information pertaining to any suspicious or corrupt activity, and, also conduct Anti-Corruption Education Programs for all the players and officials, before commencing of the tournament.

They will also ensure to enforce SLC anti-corruption protocols within the players and match official areas at the venues.

Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket conducted a meeting with the team owners and officials on the 20th Friday, November 2020, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament and sought their support towards it.

“We requested them to ensure that the players and officials, follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and, work towards holding a clean and fair tournament,’’ said Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the Government’s Security agencies, as and when required to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity,’’ said De Silva.

Moreover, participants of this tournament will be bound and required to comply with the provisions of the recently enacted “Prevention of Offences relating to Sports Act No 24 of 2019, by which any form of corruption in the game such as Match Fixing, Corruption, Illegal Manipulation, and Illegal Betting, is made as a criminal offense under the laws of Sri Lanka’’.

The ACU Hotlines for the tournament are as below.

+94-769053800

The ACU HOTLINE Dubai: +971565458909 (Voice and Whatsapp) or email via [email protected]