Ranil’s name also proposed to fill UNP National List slot

The name of United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has also been proposed to fill the UNP National List slot in Parliament.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said that despite some opposition, there are those who feel Wickremesinghe is the best choice.

He said that the public have understood that to develop the country and improve the economy the talent and knowledge of Wickremesinghe is required.

The UNP is to meet and decide on the final pick for the UNP National List slot.

Wickremesinghe lost his seat in Parliament at the last Parliamentary election.

At the UNP Working Committee meeting in September Ruwan Wijewardene was elected as the new Deputy Leader of the UNP.

It was also decided that Ranil Wickramasinghe will remain as leader of the United National Party till January 2021. (Colombo Gazette)