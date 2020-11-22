PM’s Office denies claims Temple Trees closed

The Prime Minister’s Office has denied claims that Temple Trees has been closed because of the coronavirus.

Issuing a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said that there is no truth to reports that an employee of Temple Trees has contracted the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that operations at the Prime Minister’s Office and at Temple Trees are continuing while following all health guidelines.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said that only essential staff have been asked to report to work. (Colombo Gazette)