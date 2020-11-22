Number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crosses 20,000 mark

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 20,000 mark today.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 20,171 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka so far.

A Chinese woman was the first person to test positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka in January.

There are 6019 active coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka as of this evening (Sunday).

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 14069 coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 87 deaths related to the virus. (Colombo Gazette)