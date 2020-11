A new Chief Prelate has been appointed to the Ramanna Maha Nikaya following the demise of the Most Venerable Napane Pemasiri Thero.

The Most Venerable Makkulawe Wimala Anu Nayaka Thero has been appointed as the new Chief Prelate (Maha Nayaka Thero) of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya.

He will be the 14th Chief Prelate of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya.

The new Chief Prelate was appointed by the Committee of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya. (Colombo Gazette)