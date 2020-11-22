Isolation status in selected areas in Colombo, Gampaha to be lifted

The isolation status in selected areas in the Colombo and Gampaha districts is to be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation status imposed in Borella, Wellampitiya, Colombo Fort, and Slave Island in the Colombo District will be lifted tomorrow.

He also said that the isolation status in Ja-Ela and Kadawatha in the Gampaha District will be lifted tomorrow.

The isolation status will be filed at 5am tomorrow in these areas.

The COVID Task Force is already considering the possibility of relaxing restrictions imposed in some areas by limiting it to only the specific areas where there are active coronavirus cases.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Amy Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had told the Colombo Gazette recently that the areas where local area lockdowns will be lifted, will be selected on the basis that they do not pose a threat for the spread of coronavirus.

He said that they are looking at the possibility of keeping certain areas identified as high risk areas, under lockdown or isolation, instead of an entire Police division.

Lockdown restrictions will then be lifted for areas not considered as posing a threat within Police areas under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)